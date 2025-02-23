Essegian and Nebraska host No. 12 Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (20-6, 12-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-10, 7-9 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan Wolverines (20-6, 12-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-10, 7-9 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts No. 12 Michigan after Connor Essegian scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 89-72 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Cornhuskers are 10-3 in home games. Nebraska is eighth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 32.2 rebounds. Berke Buyuktuncel leads the Cornhuskers with 5.9 boards.

The Wolverines are 12-3 in conference play. Michigan ranks fourth in the Big Ten scoring 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 10.3.

Nebraska averages 75.7 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 71.2 Michigan allows. Michigan scores 8.8 more points per game (80.8) than Nebraska allows (72.0).

The Cornhuskers and Wolverines face off Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is scoring 19.4 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Cornhuskers. Juwan Gary is averaging 15.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the past 10 games.

Goldin is averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Wolverines. Danny Wolf is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

