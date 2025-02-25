Epps leads Georgetown against UConn after 22-point showing

Georgetown Hoyas (16-11, 7-9 Big East) at UConn Huskies (18-9, 10-6 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (16-11, 7-9 Big East) at UConn Huskies (18-9, 10-6 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on UConn after Jayden Epps scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 80-69 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Huskies have gone 11-2 in home games. UConn has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Hoyas have gone 7-9 against Big East opponents. Georgetown has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

UConn averages 77.7 points, 10.8 more per game than the 66.9 Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than UConn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hassan Diarra is averaging eight points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Huskies. Solomon Ball is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Epps averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Micah Peavy is averaging 20.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

