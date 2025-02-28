Elon visits Charleston (SC) for conference matchup

Elon Phoenix (13-12, 7-7 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-6, 10-4 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Elon Phoenix (13-12, 7-7 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-6, 10-4 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes Charleston (SC) and Elon square off on Friday.

The Cougars are 10-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) scores 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game.

The Phoenix are 7-7 in CAA play. Elon has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 39.4% Elon allows to opponents. Elon averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Charleston (SC) gives up.

The Cougars and Phoenix match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals. Taylor Barbot is shooting 33.9% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Raven Preston is averaging 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and two steals for the Phoenix. Kamryn Doty is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 54.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

