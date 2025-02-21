Elon hosts William & Mary after Simpkins’ 28-point performance

William & Mary Tribe (16-11, 10-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (17-11, 8-7 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

William & Mary Tribe (16-11, 10-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (17-11, 8-7 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts William & Mary after TK Simpkins scored 28 points in Elon’s 69-63 win against the Towson Tigers.

The Phoenix are 10-3 in home games. Elon has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tribe are 10-4 in conference games. William & Mary ranks fifth in the CAA shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Elon is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.6% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Elon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Dorn is shooting 37.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Phoenix. Simpkins is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chase Lowe is averaging 8.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Tribe: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

