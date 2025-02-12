Elon hosts N.C. A&T following Lamothe’s 20-point showing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-21, 0-12 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (15-10, 6-6 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-21, 0-12 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (15-10, 6-6 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on Elon after Jahnathan Lamothe scored 20 points in N.C. A&T’s 66-62 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Phoenix are 9-2 in home games. Elon is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Aggies have gone 0-12 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T has a 3-17 record against opponents over .500.

Elon’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 72.4 points per game, 3.6 more than the 68.8 Elon allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Simpkins is averaging 14.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Phoenix. Sam Sherry is averaging 15.5 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games.

Ryan Forrest is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Aggies. Lamothe is averaging 12.6 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 68.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

