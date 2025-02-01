Elon hosts Monmouth following Rodriguez’s 25-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (10-10, 5-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (11-8, 5-3 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Monmouth Hawks (10-10, 5-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (11-8, 5-3 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits Elon after Damaris Rodriguez scored 25 points in Monmouth’s 76-67 loss to the Campbell Camels.

The Phoenix are 7-2 on their home court. Elon is fourth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 34.6 rebounds. Raven Preston leads the Phoenix with 9.3 boards.

The Hawks have gone 5-4 against CAA opponents. Monmouth gives up 64.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Elon’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Elon gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Preston is averaging 11.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Phoenix. Jayda Angel is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Rodriguez is averaging 15.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Hawks. Taisha Exanor is averaging 10.8 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 62.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

