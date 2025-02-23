Elon hosts Drexel after McCormack’s 23-point outing

Drexel Dragons (14-9, 10-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-11, 7-6 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (14-9, 10-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-11, 7-6 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces Elon after Cara McCormack scored 23 points in Drexel’s 60-54 win against the Campbell Camels.

The Phoenix have gone 7-5 in home games. Elon gives up 61.3 points and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Dragons are 10-3 in conference matchups. Drexel scores 58.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Elon is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 39.6% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Elon gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raven Preston is averaging 11.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and two steals for the Phoenix. Jayda Angel is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Amaris Baker is averaging 17.8 points for the Dragons. McCormack is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 55.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Dragons: 8-2, averaging 57.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.