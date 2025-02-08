Elon faces Towson, looks to end 3-game skid

Elon Phoenix (11-9, 5-4 CAA) at Towson Tigers (6-15, 4-6 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon…

Elon Phoenix (11-9, 5-4 CAA) at Towson Tigers (6-15, 4-6 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon aims to break its three-game losing streak with a win against Towson.

The Tigers are 4-5 on their home court. Towson is ninth in the CAA scoring 59.2 points while shooting 38.4% from the field.

The Phoenix are 5-4 against CAA opponents. Elon is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Towson averages 59.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 63.4 Elon allows. Elon averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Towson gives up.

The Tigers and Phoenix meet Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: India Johnston is scoring 11.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Tigers. Khady Leye is averaging 11.2 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the past 10 games.

Maraja Pass is averaging 4.3 points for the Phoenix. Jayda Angel is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 60.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

