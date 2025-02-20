Ellis, McNeese Cowgirls to host O’Keefe and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-13, 9-7 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (9-17, 4-11 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-13, 9-7 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (9-17, 4-11 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte O’Keefe and UT Rio Grande Valley take on Kiayra Ellis and McNeese on Thursday.

The Cowgirls are 4-8 in home games. McNeese is third in the Southland with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Wilnie Joseph averaging 2.2.

The Vaqueros have gone 9-7 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks seventh in the Southland with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by O’Keefe averaging 4.4.

McNeese’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 61.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 67.0 McNeese gives up to opponents.

The Cowgirls and Vaqueros square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is scoring 9.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Cowgirls. Paris Guillory is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

Kade Hackerott is averaging 13 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vaqueros. O’Keefe is averaging 12.4 points and 13.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 59.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

