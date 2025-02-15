Elliott leads Pacific against San Francisco after 23-point showing

Pacific Tigers (12-14, 8-8 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-13, 8-7 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (12-14, 8-8 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-13, 8-7 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits San Francisco after Elizabeth Elliott scored 23 points in Pacific’s 75-72 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

The Dons are 7-3 on their home court. San Francisco has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 8-8 against conference opponents. Pacific ranks fifth in the WCC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Elliott averaging 2.9.

San Francisco scores 64.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 66.0 Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 65.1 points per game, 1.8 more than the 63.3 San Francisco allows.

The Dons and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freja Werth is averaging 15.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Dons. Mia Vuksic is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Liz Smith is averaging 14.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Tigers. Anaya James is averaging 13 points, 5.1 assists and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.