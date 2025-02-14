Elliott and Pacific host San Francisco

Pacific Tigers (12-14, 8-8 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-13, 8-7 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (12-14, 8-8 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-13, 8-7 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces San Francisco after Elizabeth Elliott scored 23 points in Pacific’s 75-72 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

The Dons have gone 7-3 at home. San Francisco is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 8-8 against WCC opponents.

San Francisco averages 64.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 66.0 Pacific allows. Pacific has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The Dons and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Trawally Porta is averaging 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Dons. Freja Werth is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Liz Smith averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc. Anaya James is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

