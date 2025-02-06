Elisaldez leads Chattanooga against UNC Greensboro after 24-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-6, 6-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-10, 5-2 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-6, 6-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-10, 5-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts UNC Greensboro after Caia Elisaldez scored 24 points in Chattanooga’s 68-60 victory against the Furman Paladins.

The Mocs are 7-3 on their home court. Chattanooga scores 60.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Spartans are 6-1 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro ranks second in the SoCon shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Chattanooga makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). UNC Greensboro has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 38.1% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

The Mocs and Spartans square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elisaldez is scoring 12.4 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 11 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Jayde Gamble is averaging 12.5 points and 2.5 steals for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 14.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.4 points.

