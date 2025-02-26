Elisaldez leads Chattanooga against Furman after 22-point showing

Furman Paladins (14-14, 4-8 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (13-12, 8-4 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Furman Paladins (14-14, 4-8 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (13-12, 8-4 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays Furman after Caia Elisaldez scored 22 points in Chattanooga’s 51-46 win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Mocs are 8-4 on their home court. Chattanooga ranks seventh in the SoCon with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Brooke Anya averaging 1.5.

The Paladins are 4-8 in conference games. Furman has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Chattanooga is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.5% Furman allows to opponents. Furman scores 13.8 more points per game (68.8) than Chattanooga allows to opponents (55.0).

The Mocs and Paladins square off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elisaldez is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 11.6 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tate Walters is averaging 12.3 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Paladins. Jada Session is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 59.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points per game.

Paladins: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

