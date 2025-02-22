El Moutaouakkil scores 10 as Louisiana-Lafayette takes down Southern Miss 62-60

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 10 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Southern Miss 62-60 on Saturday night. Christian…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 10 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Southern Miss 62-60 on Saturday night.

Christian Watson made a jumper to pull Southern Miss to 61-60 with 10 seconds left before Christian Wright split 1 of 2 free throws for the Ragin’ Cajuns in the closing seconds.

El Moutaouakkil shot 4 of 12 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line for the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-18, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference). Kentrell Garnett added nine points and Kyran Ratliff had eight.

Neftali Alvarez finished with 14 points and two steals for the Golden Eagles (10-19, 5-11). Denijay Harris added 12 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks for Southern Miss. Watson finished with 11 points. The loss was the Golden Eagles’ sixth straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Louisiana hosts Arkansas State and Southern Miss hosts South Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

