El Moutaouakkil leads Louisiana against Troy after 23-point showing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-18, 6-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (17-9, 10-4 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-18, 6-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (17-9, 10-4 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -15.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits Troy after Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 23 points in Louisiana’s 79-68 win against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Trojans have gone 10-3 in home games. Troy scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 6-8 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana gives up 74.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.4 points per game.

Troy is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana averages 66.6 points per game, 1.4 more than the 65.2 Troy gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Dowd is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 9.1 points and 6.3 rebounds. Tayton Conerway is averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

El Moutaouakkil is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

