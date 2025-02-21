El Moutaouakkil leads Louisiana against Southern Miss after 25-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-18, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-18, 5-10 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 8…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-18, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-18, 5-10 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays Southern Miss after Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 25 points in Louisiana’s 72-69 win against the Troy Trojans.

The Golden Eagles are 9-3 on their home court. Southern Miss allows 76.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 7-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Miss is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Southern Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denijay Harris is averaging 16.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Neftali Alvarez is averaging 11 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

El Moutaouakkil is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

