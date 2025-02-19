El Moutaouakkil and Louisiana host Troy

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-18, 6-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (17-9, 10-4 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-18, 6-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (17-9, 10-4 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits Troy after Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 23 points in Louisiana’s 79-68 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Trojans are 10-3 on their home court. Troy averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 6-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana has a 2-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Troy averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana has shot at a 40.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 41.1% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayton Conerway is averaging 13 points, 4.8 assists and 2.9 steals for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

El Moutaouakkil is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

