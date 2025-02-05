Ejim leads Gonzaga against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 23-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-8, 10-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-10, 7-5 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-8, 10-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-10, 7-5 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Yvonne Ejim scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 68-64 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Gaels are 5-4 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) allows 64.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is the WCC leader with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Ejim averaging 8.8.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 63.0 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 65.9 Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

The Gaels and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Johnson is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and two steals for the Gaels. Maia Jones is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ejim is averaging 21.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.