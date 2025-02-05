Edwards leads Georgia State against UL Monroe after 24-point outing

UL Monroe Warhawks (6-18, 2-9 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-15, 4-7 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

UL Monroe Warhawks (6-18, 2-9 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-15, 4-7 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts UL Monroe after Cesare Edwards scored 24 points in Georgia State’s 80-76 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Panthers are 6-6 in home games. Georgia State is 1-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Warhawks are 2-9 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe ranks ninth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Georgia State scores 73.5 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 72.8 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

The Panthers and Warhawks face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is shooting 49.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Bolden is averaging 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and two steals for the Warhawks. Coltie Young is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.