Edwards leads Duquesne against Loyola Chicago after 21-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-8, 5-4 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-14, 4-6 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-8, 5-4 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-14, 4-6 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -1; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts Loyola Chicago after Maximus Edwards scored 21 points in Duquesne’s 73-68 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Dukes have gone 6-6 at home. Duquesne ranks fourth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Ramblers are 5-4 in conference matchups. Loyola Chicago ranks sixth in the A-10 allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Duquesne averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Duquesne allows.

The Dukes and Ramblers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is averaging 12.3 points for the Dukes. Cam Crawford is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

Sheldon Edwards is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 12 points. Des Watson is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.