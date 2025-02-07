Edwards and Vanderbilt host Texas

Texas Longhorns (15-8, 4-6 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (16-6, 4-5 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

Texas Longhorns (15-8, 4-6 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (16-6, 4-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays Texas after Jason Edwards scored 20 points in Vanderbilt’s 86-75 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Commodores are 11-1 in home games. Vanderbilt scores 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Longhorns have gone 4-6 against SEC opponents. Texas ranks fifth in the SEC shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt scores 80.9 points, 14.2 more per game than the 66.7 Texas allows. Texas has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The Commodores and Longhorns square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Commodores. Devin is averaging 11.2 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tre Johnson is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Longhorns: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

