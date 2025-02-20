Edwards and Fulwiley help No. 6 South Carolina bounce back with 95-55 rout of Arkansas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 18 points and MiLaysia Fulwiley had 10 of her 15 points in a…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 18 points and MiLaysia Fulwiley had 10 of her 15 points in a second-quarter run as No. 6 South Carolina recovered from its loss to UConn with a 95-55 victory over Arkansas on Thursday night.

Chloe Kitts had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Gamecocks (23-3, 12-1 Southeastern Conference), who had their 71-game game home win streak snapped by the Huskies 87-58 this past Sunday.

Fulwiley and Edwards, both off the bench, provided the spark to get the Gamecocks going after a sluggish start. Bree Hall had a season-high 14 points.

Fulwiley, the dynamic sophomore, had several driving baskets that brought the crowd to its feet in a 23-12 run the final six minutes of the second quarter to gain control.

Kiki Smith led Arkansas (9-19, 2-11) with 18 points. SEC leading scorer Izzy Higginbottom had 10 points, 14 fewer than her average coming in, on 3-of-17 shooting.

Takeaways

Arkansas: The Razorbacks have lost nine of their past 10 games this season and the past 10 to South Carolina.

South Carolina: It took a while to get the Gamecocks going, but they found their offensive rhythm to get back on the winning track. They don’t have any margin for error if they hope for a regular-season league title, tied with No. 3 Texas with one loss atop the SEC.

Key moment

South Carolina was up just 21-16 three minutes into second quarter when it took off on a 23-12 run to halftime.

Key stat

South Carolina, beaten on the boards by UConn, got back on the glass in this one, out rebounding Arkansas 57-28.

Up next

Arkansas returns home to play No. 16 Oklahoma on Sunday. South Carolina starts a two-game roadtrip at Vanderbilt the same day.

—

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.