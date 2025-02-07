Edwards and Duquesne host Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-8, 5-4 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-14, 4-6 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-8, 5-4 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-14, 4-6 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays Loyola Chicago after Maximus Edwards scored 21 points in Duquesne’s 73-68 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Dukes have gone 6-6 at home. Duquesne is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Ramblers have gone 5-4 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Duquesne averages 68.3 points per game, equal to what Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago scores 7.2 more points per game (73.9) than Duquesne allows (66.7).

The Dukes and Ramblers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 12.3 points. Cam Crawford is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 6.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

