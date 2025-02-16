Eaton scores 16 as Saint Peter’s knocks off Rider 66-65

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bryce Eaton scored 16 points, the final two at the free throw line with three…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bryce Eaton scored 16 points, the final two at the free throw line with three seconds left to lift Saint Peter’s past Rider 66-65 on Sunday.

Eaton went 5 of 12 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Peacocks (9-13, 4-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mouhamed Sow scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds. Marcus Randolph had 14 points and shot 3 for 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

TJ Weeks Jr. finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Broncs (10-16, 6-9). Zion Cruz added 16 points for Rider. Tariq Ingraham had 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Both teams next play Friday. Saint Peter’s visits Mount St. Mary’s and Rider plays Fairfield at home.

