Eastern Washington hosts Northern Colorado following Gamble’s 21-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (12-13, 5-9 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (10-15, 6-7 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on Eastern Washington after London Gamble scored 21 points in Northern Colorado’s 68-50 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Eagles have gone 8-4 in home games.

The Bears are 5-9 in conference games. Northern Colorado is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

Eastern Washington’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Eastern Washington gives up.

The Eagles and Bears face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gabi Fields is averaging seven points and 2.3 steals for the Bears. Gamble is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 59.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

