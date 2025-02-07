Eastern Washington hosts Johnson and Portland State

Portland State Vikings (14-9, 6-4 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (8-16, 4-7 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (14-9, 6-4 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (8-16, 4-7 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State faces Eastern Washington after Isaiah Johnson scored 22 points in Portland State’s 76-69 win against the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles have gone 6-4 at home. Eastern Washington is fifth in the Big Sky with 13.8 assists per game led by Nic McClain averaging 3.6.

The Vikings are 6-4 in conference games. Portland State is 4-5 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Washington makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Portland State has shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Cook is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Mason Williams is averaging 15.8 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tre-Vaughn Minott is averaging 7.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Vikings. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.