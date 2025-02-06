Eastern Washington faces Sacramento State on 10-game road skid

Eastern Washington Eagles (7-15, 3-7 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-12, 3-6 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (7-15, 3-7 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-12, 3-6 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington travels to Sacramento State looking to stop its 10-game road losing streak.

The Hornets have gone 6-4 in home games. Sacramento State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Katie Peneueta averaging 4.6.

The Eagles are 3-7 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

Sacramento State averages 64.0 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 66.1 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Sacramento State gives up.

The Hornets and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaydia Martin is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14 points. Benthe Versteeg is averaging 12 points and 6.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Peyton Howard is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 12.9 points and 13.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

