Eastern Michigan visits Georgia State on 11-game road slide

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-20, 0-11 MAC) at Georgia State Panthers (11-12, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan travels to Georgia State looking to stop its 11-game road losing streak.

The Panthers have gone 6-5 in home games. Georgia State allows 68.9 points and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-10 on the road. Eastern Michigan allows 78.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 18.8 points per game.

Georgia State is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points lower than the 49.4% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 59.2 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 68.9 Georgia State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 13.2 points and two steals for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sisi Eleko is scoring 18.5 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Eagles. Olivia Smith is averaging 9.9 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 60.2 points, 25.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

