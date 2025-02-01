Eastern Michigan hosts Toledo following Eleko’s 24-point game

Toledo Rockets (14-5, 6-3 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-18, 0-9 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (14-5, 6-3 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-18, 0-9 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts Toledo after Sisi Eleko scored 24 points in Eastern Michigan’s 79-59 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Eagles have gone 1-8 at home. Eastern Michigan has a 1-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rockets have gone 6-3 against MAC opponents. Toledo is seventh in the MAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Sammi Mikonovwicz averaging 3.8.

Eastern Michigan scores 60.5 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 64.2 Toledo allows. Toledo averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Eastern Michigan allows.

The Eagles and Rockets face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleko is scoring 19.3 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Eagles. Olivia Westphal is averaging 10.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the past 10 games.

Mikonovwicz is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Rockets. Kendall Carruthers is averaging 12.5 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 62.4 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

