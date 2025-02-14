Eastern Michigan hosts Ball State following Richard’s 22-point game

Ball State Cardinals (19-5, 11-0 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-21, 0-11 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (19-5, 11-0 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-21, 0-11 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays Eastern Michigan after Alex Richard scored 22 points in Ball State’s 78-74 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Eagles are 1-9 on their home court. Eastern Michigan averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cardinals are 11-0 in conference games. Ball State ranks seventh in the MAC shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, the same percentage Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State’s 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has allowed to its opponents (48.8%).

The Eagles and Cardinals square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sisi Eleko is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Olivia Westphal is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ally Becki is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Richard is averaging 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 56.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

