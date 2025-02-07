Eastern Michigan faces Georgia State on 15-game losing streak

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-20, 0-11 MAC) at Georgia State Panthers (11-12, 5-7 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-20, 0-11 MAC) at Georgia State Panthers (11-12, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan is looking to end its 15-game losing streak with a victory against Georgia State.

The Panthers are 6-5 on their home court. Georgia State allows 68.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-10 on the road. Eastern Michigan gives up 78.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 18.8 points per game.

Georgia State scores 65.3 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 78.0 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 38.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Henderson is averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Panthers. Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Westphal averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Sisi Eleko is averaging 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 60.2 points, 25.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

