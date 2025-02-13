Eastern Kentucky wins 95-73 over West Georgia

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Mayar Wol scored 25 points as Eastern Kentucky beat West Georgia 95-73 on Thursday night for…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Mayar Wol scored 25 points as Eastern Kentucky beat West Georgia 95-73 on Thursday night for its sixth straight win.

Wol added seven rebounds for the Colonels (15-11, 9-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jordan Crawford scored 22 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. Devontae Blanton had 20 points and went 9 of 16 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Shelton Williams-Dryden finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Wolves (4-22, 2-11).

Both teams next play Saturday. Eastern Kentucky hosts Queens and West Georgia goes on the road to play Bellarmine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

