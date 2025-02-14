Eastern Kentucky visits Bellarmine following Freihofer’s 22-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-9, 7-6 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (15-11, 6-7 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-9, 7-6 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (15-11, 6-7 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Bellarmine after Liz Freihofer scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 75-62 win over the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Knights are 7-5 on their home court. Bellarmine has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Colonels are 7-6 against conference opponents. Eastern Kentucky is 7-8 against opponents over .500.

Bellarmine averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.7 per game Bellarmine allows.

The Knights and Colonels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hope Sivori averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Hayley Harrison is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

Kaitlyn Costner is averaging 12.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Colonels. Freihofer is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

