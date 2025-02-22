Eastern Kentucky plays Jacksonville, seeks 4th straight road win

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (19-9, 9-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-14, 7-8 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (19-9, 9-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-14, 7-8 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Jacksonville looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Dolphins are 9-3 on their home court. Jacksonville is 7-13 against opponents over .500.

The Colonels have gone 9-6 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky ranks eighth in the ASUN with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor averaging 2.9.

Jacksonville’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The Dolphins and Colonels meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Priscilla Williams averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Edyn Battle is shooting 43.8% and averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

Alice Recanati is averaging 12.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Colonels. Kaitlyn Costner is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

