Eastern Kentucky hosts Stetson after Thomas’ 26-point game

Stetson Hatters (12-10, 6-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-8, 5-5 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (12-10, 6-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-8, 5-5 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits Eastern Kentucky after Cameron Thomas scored 26 points in Stetson’s 74-70 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Colonels are 8-2 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky is the leader in the ASUN with 14.0 fast break points.

The Hatters are 6-4 against conference opponents. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Eastern Kentucky makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Stetson has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlyn Costner is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Colonels. Alice Recanati is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Diawana Carter-Hartley is shooting 44.9% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.