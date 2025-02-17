Eastern Kentucky hosts Lipscomb after Blanton’s 23-point performance

Lipscomb Bisons (19-8, 11-3 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (16-11, 10-4 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (19-8, 11-3 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (16-11, 10-4 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts Lipscomb after Devontae Blanton scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 86-80 overtime victory against the Queens Royals.

The Colonels are 9-3 in home games. Eastern Kentucky ranks third in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. Montavious Myrick leads the Colonels with 7.7 boards.

The Bisons have gone 11-3 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is fourth in the ASUN with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Jacob Ognacevic averaging 8.1.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb averages 79.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the 76.0 Eastern Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Kimble III is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Colonels. Turner Buttry is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ognacevic is averaging 19.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Bisons. Joe Anderson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bisons: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.