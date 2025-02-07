Eastern Kentucky hosts conference rival FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (20-3, 11-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (16-8, 6-5 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (20-3, 11-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (16-8, 6-5 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emani Jefferson and FGCU visit Alice Recanati and Eastern Kentucky in ASUN play.

The Colonels have gone 9-2 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is third in the ASUN scoring 73.5 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Eagles are 11-0 in ASUN play. FGCU ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Eastern Kentucky averages 73.5 points, 21.1 more per game than the 52.4 FGCU allows. FGCU has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The Colonels and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlyn Costner is averaging 12.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Colonels. Althea Kara Angeles is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Catherine Cairns averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Jefferson is averaging 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 75.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points.

