Eastern Kentucky hosts Central Arkansas following Upshaw’s 22-point showing

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (20-7, 14-2 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (19-10, 9-7 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces Eastern Kentucky after Jade Upshaw scored 22 points in Central Arkansas’ 72-62 win against the West Georgia Wolves.

The Colonels are 9-3 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky is eighth in the ASUN with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor averaging 2.9.

The Sugar Bears are 14-2 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas ranks fourth in the ASUN shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Eastern Kentucky averages 73.3 points, 11.2 more per game than the 62.1 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The Colonels and Sugar Bears match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alice Recanati is averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Colonels. Kaitlyn Costner is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Upshaw averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sugar Bears, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Leah Mafua is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 9-1, averaging 69.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

