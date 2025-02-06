Eastern Kentucky earns 92-74 win against FGCU

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — George Kimble III’s 23 points helped Eastern Kentucky defeat Florida Gulf Coast 92-74 on Thursday…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — George Kimble III’s 23 points helped Eastern Kentucky defeat Florida Gulf Coast 92-74 on Thursday night.

Kimble shot 6 for 16 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Colonels (13-11, 7-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Turner Buttry added 22 points while going 7 of 11 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) while they also had seven rebounds. Devontae Blanton finished 7 of 12 from the field to finish with 17 points, while adding seven assists.

Zavian McLean led the Eagles (13-11, 8-3) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds and two steals. FGCU also got 18 points and two steals from Dallion Johnson. Keeshawn Kellman also had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Eastern Kentucky visits Stetson and FGCU squares off against North Florida on the road.

