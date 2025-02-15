Eastern Kentucky defeats Queens 86-80 in OT

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton had 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 86-80 overtime win against Queens on Saturday night.…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton had 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 86-80 overtime win against Queens on Saturday night.

Blanton also contributed 10 assists for the Colonels (16-11, 10-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Mayar Wol scored 20 points while going 7 of 17 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Jordan Crawford went 4 of 6 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points. It was the seventh straight win for the Colonels.

Leo Colimerio led the way for the Royals (16-11, 9-5) with 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. Jaxon Pollard added 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Queens. Chris Ashby finished with 12 points.

