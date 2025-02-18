Eastern Kentucky defeats Lipscomb 66-57

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton scored 22 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Lipscomb 66-57 on Tuesday night for its…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton scored 22 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Lipscomb 66-57 on Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory.

Blanton added 12 rebounds for the Colonels (17-11, 11-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Turner Buttry scored 12 points while going 5 of 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Montavious Myrick had 10 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Jacob Ognacevic led the way for the Bisons (19-9, 11-4) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Lipscomb also got 10 points, six rebounds and two steals from Gyasi Powell. The Bisons broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Both teams next play Thursday. Eastern Kentucky visits Bellarmine and Lipscomb squares off against North Alabama at home.

