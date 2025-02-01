Eastern Kentucky defeats Austin Peay 88-82

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — George Kimble III had 27 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 88-82 win against Austin Peay on Saturday…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — George Kimble III had 27 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 88-82 win against Austin Peay on Saturday night.

Kimble shot 10 of 17 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Colonels (12-11, 6-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Montavious Myrick added 14 points while going 5 of 6 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and had seven rebounds. Turner Buttry had 13 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Governors (9-14, 4-6) were led by Sai Witt, who recorded 29 points and six rebounds. LJ Thomas added 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Austin Peay. Anton Brookshire had 14 points.

Eastern Kentucky plays Thursday against FGCU on the road, and Austin Peay hosts North Alabama on Wednesday.

