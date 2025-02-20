Eastern Illinois visits Olowoniyi and Southern Indiana

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-19, 4-12 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-17, 4-12 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-19, 4-12 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-17, 4-12 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Screaming Eagles -2.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays Eastern Illinois after Stephen Olowoniyi scored 22 points in Southern Indiana’s 81-78 overtime loss to the Lindenwood Lions.

The Screaming Eagles are 7-6 on their home court. Southern Indiana is seventh in the OVC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Olowoniyi averaging 1.9.

The Panthers have gone 4-12 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois is 4-11 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Southern Indiana is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Southern Indiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayland Randall is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.1 points for the Screaming Eagles. Damoni Harrison is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nakyel Shelton is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers. Kooper Jacobi is averaging 10.8 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

