Eastern Illinois visits Morehead State after Coleman’s 20-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (16-10, 13-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (8-19, 3-14 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (16-10, 13-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (8-19, 3-14 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts Eastern Illinois after Chrishawn Coleman scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 83-75 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Eagles are 5-9 in home games. Morehead State leads the OVC with 35.3 points in the paint led by Katie Novik averaging 6.0.

The Panthers have gone 13-4 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois ranks second in the OVC giving up 61.3 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Morehead State is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 39.6% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Morehead State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Novik is averaging 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals for the Eagles. Coleman is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Macy McGlone is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 10.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Sydney-James Desroches is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 61.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.