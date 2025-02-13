Eastern Illinois takes on conference rival Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (7-17, 3-11 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (14-9, 11-3 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Tigers (7-17, 3-11 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (14-9, 11-3 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saniah Parker and Tennessee State take on Macy McGlone and Eastern Illinois on Thursday.

The Panthers have gone 9-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 3-11 against conference opponents. Tennessee State is 4-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

Eastern Illinois scores 62.0 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 73.0 Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State has shot at a 38.1% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Eastern Illinois have averaged.

The Panthers and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyley Flowers is averaging 6.1 points, 4.5 assists and three steals for the Panthers. McGlone is averaging 18.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

Lyric Cole is averaging 7.7 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers. Parker is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

