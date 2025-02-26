Eastern Illinois hosts Williams and Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (14-13, 12-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (16-11, 13-5 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (14-13, 12-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (16-11, 13-5 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Eastern Illinois after Lamariyee Williams scored 21 points in Little Rock’s 86-80 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Panthers have gone 11-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois ranks fifth in the OVC with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Macy McGlone averaging 4.0.

The Trojans are 12-6 against OVC opponents. Little Rock allows 65.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.0 points per game.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Eastern Illinois allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charita Lewis averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc. McGlone is shooting 46.1% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

Faith Lee is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Trojans. Jordan Holman is averaging 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

