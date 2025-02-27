Eastern Illinois hosts Little Rock following Williams’ 21-point outing

Little Rock Trojans (14-13, 12-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (16-11, 13-5 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (14-13, 12-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (16-11, 13-5 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on Eastern Illinois after Lamariyee Williams scored 21 points in Little Rock’s 86-80 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Panthers are 11-0 on their home court. Eastern Illinois has a 5-9 record against teams above .500.

The Trojans are 12-6 in OVC play. Little Rock allows 65.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.0 points per game.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Eastern Illinois allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy McGlone is shooting 48.3% and averaging 17.5 points for the Panthers. Sydney-James Desroches is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordan Holman is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 13 points and 2.1 steals. Williams is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.