Eastern Illinois hosts Little Rock following Shelton’s 25-point game

Little Rock Trojans (18-11, 12-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-19, 6-12 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Little Rock after Nakyel Shelton scored 25 points in Eastern Illinois’ 67-62 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Panthers are 5-7 on their home court. Eastern Illinois is sixth in the OVC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kooper Jacobi averaging 2.8.

The Trojans have gone 12-6 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is seventh in the OVC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ante Beljan averaging 2.1.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Eastern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artese Stapleton is averaging 10.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Shelton is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Mwani Wilkinson is averaging 13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Trojans. Johnathan Lawson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

