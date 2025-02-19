East Texas A&M visits New Orleans after Francois’ 21-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (6-18, 3-12 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-22, 2-13 Southland) New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

East Texas A&M Lions (6-18, 3-12 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-22, 2-13 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on East Texas A&M after Nora Francois scored 21 points in New Orleans’ 71-66 loss to the McNeese Cowgirls.

The Privateers are 1-8 in home games. New Orleans is 2-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.9 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 3-12 in Southland play. East Texas A&M ranks seventh in the Southland with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Alva Hedrich averaging 5.2.

New Orleans’ average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than New Orleans has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

The Privateers and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francois is shooting 22.2% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 13.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Jayla Kimbrough is shooting 42.9% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

Jordyn Newsome is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Lions. Jasmine Payne is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 57.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

