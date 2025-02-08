East Texas A&M visits Curtis and Nicholls

East Texas A&M Lions (5-16, 2-10 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (15-7, 8-5 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Texas A&M Lions (5-16, 2-10 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (15-7, 8-5 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls hosts East Texas A&M after Britiya Curtis scored 20 points in Nicholls’ 68-60 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Colonels have gone 7-3 in home games. Nicholls is sixth in the Southland scoring 63.1 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Lions are 2-10 in conference games. East Texas A&M is 3-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Nicholls’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M has shot at a 38.0% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of Nicholls have averaged.

The Colonels and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 10.4 points. Tanita Swift is averaging 12 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Newsome is averaging 15 points for the Lions. Jasmine Payne is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 58.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

